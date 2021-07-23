Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Sells 23,702 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 162,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,251. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

