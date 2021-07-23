Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,896. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

