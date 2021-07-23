Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $305,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $198,143.82.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 403,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

