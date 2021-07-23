Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 1,864 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 623,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

