Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $371,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,291. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nelnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nelnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nelnet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

