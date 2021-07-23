Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

PLTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 17,542,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,877,867. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

