Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO Sells 5,718 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. 84,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,519. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

