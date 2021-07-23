Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 153 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20.

On Monday, April 26th, Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.25. 5,868,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.