Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 153 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20.
- On Monday, April 26th, Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.25. 5,868,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
