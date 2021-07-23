Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 609,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,505. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Smartsheet by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

