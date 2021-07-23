Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PNC stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $183.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

