Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. 213,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

