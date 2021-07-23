Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 213,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,912. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

