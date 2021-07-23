Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TWST traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 296,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,271. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

