Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TWST traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 296,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,271. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.01. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
