Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vericel stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 669.33 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vericel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

