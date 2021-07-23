Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 4,630 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $173,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $218,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $36.89. 458,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,214. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

