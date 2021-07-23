Insider Selling: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Sells 1,345 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $5.51 on Friday, hitting $239.23. 65,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.79. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

