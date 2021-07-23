Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 352,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,238. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

