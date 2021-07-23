Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $758.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.38 or 0.00883278 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,297,800 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

