Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

