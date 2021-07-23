Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

