Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

IIIN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $653.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.