Institutional Venture Management XV LLC Sells 70,074 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 70,074 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.4% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.73.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.12. 8,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.