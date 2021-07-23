Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $271.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $189.02 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,088.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.56.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

