Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Lessened by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises about 7.4% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned 0.25% of Insulet worth $43,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $271.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.56. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $189.02 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,088.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

