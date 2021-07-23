Insured Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39,425.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $39,425.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,834,522 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

