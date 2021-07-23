Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $35,886.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.05 or 0.99706922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,782,134 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.