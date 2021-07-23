Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$196.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been given a C$196.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$191.33.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting C$168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$167.17.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

