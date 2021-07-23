Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

