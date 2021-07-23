Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. 914,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948,820. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

