Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.