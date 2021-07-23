International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.