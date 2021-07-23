International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $612.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.