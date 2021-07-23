International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,334 shares during the period. International Money Express accounts for about 0.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of International Money Express worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 81,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

