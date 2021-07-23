Internet Computer Price Hits $31.94 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $31.94 or 0.00099546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $157.28 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,273,405 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

