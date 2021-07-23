Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.37% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.17 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.