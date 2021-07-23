Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.31 and last traded at $84.62. 12,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 56,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82.

