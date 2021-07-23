Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $365.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

