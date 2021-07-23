Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 106,480 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $55.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,435,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

