InvestDigital Price Tops $0.0022 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $259,275.41 and approximately $10,071.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00850364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,705,936 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.