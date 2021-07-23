Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 23rd (ARE, BYD, CHP.UN, CIX, DCBO, DIR.UN, ECN, EFN, EQB, EXFO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 23rd:
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was given a C$161.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $47.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) was given a C$700.00 price target by analysts at Cormark.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was given a C$37.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was given a C$47.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$4.40. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$196.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was given a C$3.75 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $82.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $64.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Onex (TSE:ONEX) was given a C$118.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$70.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$80.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by Evercore Inc. from C$69.00 to C$70.00.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$71.00 to C$74.00.
Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) was given a C$4.25 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
Sprott (TSE:SII) was given a C$54.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $245.00 to $255.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Cormark.
Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Winpak (TSE:WPK) was given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00.
TMX Group (TSE:X) was given a C$158.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
