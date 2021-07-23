Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 23rd (ARE, BYD, CHP.UN, CIX, DCBO, DIR.UN, ECN, EFN, EQB, EXFO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 23rd:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was given a C$161.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $47.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) was given a C$700.00 price target by analysts at Cormark.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was given a C$37.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was given a C$47.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$4.40. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was given a C$196.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was given a C$3.75 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $82.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $64.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) was given a C$118.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$70.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$80.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by Evercore Inc. from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$71.00 to C$74.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was given a C$18.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$40.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) was given a C$4.25 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Sprott (TSE:SII) was given a C$54.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $245.00 to $255.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Cormark.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) was given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) was given a C$158.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

