Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Retail Value (RVI)

7/23/2021 – Retail Value was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

7/21/2021 – Retail Value had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $26.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Retail Value was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

7/9/2021 – Retail Value was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

7/8/2021 – Retail Value was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

6/9/2021 – Retail Value had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Retail Value was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

RVI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.86. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $22,074,000. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $9,529,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 501,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

