Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Partners Group (PGPHF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS: PGPHF) recently:

7/20/2021 – Partners Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/19/2021 – Partners Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/16/2021 – Partners Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Partners Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Partners Group was given a new $1,589.92 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Partners Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/30/2021 – Partners Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2021 – Partners Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2021 – Partners Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

PGPHF stock traded up $101.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,659.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,540.43. Partners Group Holding AG has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,659.65.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.