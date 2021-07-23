Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 23rd (AEGXF, AGRX, ALLK, ASGLY, ASND, ASR, BAK, BHB, BOSS, EFN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 23rd:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €43.50 ($51.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

