Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

7/21/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

7/15/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

7/14/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

7/8/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

5/26/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,244. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

