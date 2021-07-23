Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fortinet (FTNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) recently:

7/22/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $291.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $242.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/21/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.43. 4,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $271.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

