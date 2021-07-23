Investors Buy Large Volume of NETGEAR Call Options (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,251 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,546% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $167,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

