Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.31 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 95,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

