Investors Purchase High Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 144,799 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the average daily volume of 27,253 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,542,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.