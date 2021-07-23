Investors Purchase High Volume of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Call Options (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 299,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 699% compared to the average daily volume of 37,455 call options.

EDU stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $2.93. 800,887,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,858,354. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.