Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 21,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 668% compared to the typical volume of 2,747 call options.

NTES traded down $9.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

